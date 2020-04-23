Vigil held on Wednesday night for Westhill senior killed in car crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Balloons floated into the sky in tribute to a Westhill senior and basketball star who was killed in an overnight crash.

A vigil was held at the high school football field for 18-year-old Zechariah Brown. The county gave the district masks for those taking part.

Deputies said Brown was heading south on Route 695, just before the Route 5 split, when he crashed around 1:30 a.m.

Brown was rememebred on Wednesday night as an outstanding athlete, great teammate and friend.

You take his athletic ability away as a kid and you take him off the courts and the field, he was a good kid. Every time I saw him he had a smile on his face. I never heard any complaints about him. Adam Griffo — Football Coach

Griffo went on to say, “As far as being an athlete, he had a passion to win. But at the end of the day, he had a good heart. I feel horrible for these kids at this school who can’t come together to mourn.”

The Westhill School District said resources are available for students and their families during this difficult time.

They are encouraged to reach out to the school counselors at (315) 426-3130.