Vigil planned for Jamesville teen killed by police

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of people are planning to attend a vigil for Judson Albahm, 17, of DeWitt. The vigil will be in Syracuse at the Firefighter’s Memorial Park.

Albahm was killed by police last week in Jamesville.

Last Thursday, police were called to the area of Coye and Apulia roads in Jamesville after a mental health crisis team with St. Joseph’s called for help with what they’re describing as an “uncooperative man.” Police say Albahm ran from the scene with what police say appeared to be a handgun. Police say when they approached Albahm, he raised the weapon and officers fired theirs, hitting and killing him.

Albahm was a former student at Jamesville-Dewitt High School and a family friend says he was diagnosed with Asperger’s and ODD (Oppositional Defiant Disorder) when he was a young boy.

“He was a scared child who was in crisis and needed help,” said Amalia Skandalis, who is helping to organize the vigil. “I want people to remember that children should always come first and the kind of world we are leaving for our children matters.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the family.