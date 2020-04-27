Villa Pizze Fritte returning this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It looks like Central New Yorkers will have another chance to fill up on Pizze Fritte.
The famous dessert is coming back next weekend! Villa Pizze Fritte posted on Facebook saying they ended up working double the time planned this past week because of the massive turn out.
This caused major backups on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt. They are now working out the exact plans for the upcoming weekend.
