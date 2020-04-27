Villa Pizze Fritte returning this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- For the third time in as many weeks, more Upstate University Hospital front-line nurses will head to Stony Brook University Hospital to aid that facility in its care of COVID patients. Leaving Tuesday, April 28, for what is expected to be a two-week stay are 13 intensive care unit nurses. “I am truly humbled by the efforts of our Stony Brook teams—and the efforts of our health care teams here at home,” said Upstate Chief Nursing Officer Nancy Page, RN, MS. “The teams wherever they are caring for patients most certainly define ‘Upstate Strong.’” Stony Brook University Hospital has been a key facility in the treatment of COVID patients on Long Island. “We know Stony Brook needs support for its nurses and other professionals and we are proud to be able to send teams of our talented staff to our sister hospital,” said Upstate University Hospital CEO Robert Corona, DO, MBA. The first team from Upstate left for Stony Brook April 9 and included 22 nurses. The second wave of Upstate staffers departed for Stony Brook April 21 and included 20 nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and respiratory therapists. With this latest group of 13, Upstate has now sent 55 employees to its fellow SUNY campus to aid in COVID care. When we asked for volunteers who wanted to help at Stony Brook, many raised their hand, Page said. Emery House, one of the first nurses to head to Stony Brook, said the experience was beneficial for all. “For us it wasn’t a matter of why go there, but why not. We found this to be a mutual beneficial situation for the staff at Stony Brook as well as us,” she stated. “We knew they were in pretty desperate need for help and it was certainly not going to hurt us to go and learn more about this disease.”