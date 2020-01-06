Villa Pizze Fritte vendor gets contract at State Fair’s Expo Center

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You know them as the operator of Villa Pizze Fritte and Paradise Companies of New York has been awarded a new contract at the State Fair’s Expo Center!
One of the stipulations is that the company has to buy certain products grown or manufactured in New York State.
Paradise operates more than two dozen stands at the fair, including Villa Pizze Fritte.
In addition, all coffee must have been roasted in New York and 80% of all beer must be produced or manufactured in New York.
Nine companies submitted bids.
