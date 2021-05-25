Village of Fair Haven to host Narcan workshop after rise in opioid overdoses in Cayuga County

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After over 100 drug overdoses have been reported since the beginning of this year in Cayuga County, there will be a Narcan training and distribution event in Fair Haven this weekend to educate community members about the life-saving drug.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can save someone’s life in the event of an overdose. Anyone can administer this drug. The event will be held on May 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Village of Fair Haven.

This effort is through the HEALing Communities team, which works to analyze data and identify neighborhoods where overdoses are an issue, and partnering with businesses and agencies to offer Narcan training, and distribute Narcan kits.

Here are some tips and facts that HEALing Communities provides for preventing drug overdoses:

People are urged not to use alone, and when using should have someone nearby who carries Narcan

It may require multiple doses of Narcan to revive a person, so it’s crucial to call 911 if you witness an overdose

The Good Samaritan Law protects you when you call 911 when you see or experience a drug overdose.

Many drugs can be mixed with the potent chemical fentanyl without user knowledge, which Narcan can reverse the effects of

Cayuga County residents can order a Narcan kit to their home here.