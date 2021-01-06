Village of Fayetteville mayor tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Olson said he is feeling okay, but right after the holiday season he experienced cold-like symptoms.

After receiving his results, he said it hit him the hardest to find out that his wife and son also tested positive.

To hear she has it, and then my son had it, that’s where the shock was because I found out I gave it to the two of them. That hurt the most out of it all. Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson

The deputy mayor is taking over the day-to-day functions until Olson comes back from quarantine.