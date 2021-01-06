Village of Fayetteville mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Olson said he is feeling okay, but right after the holiday season he experienced cold-like symptoms.

After receiving his results, he said it hit him the hardest to find out that his wife and son also tested positive.

To hear she has it, and then my son had it, that’s where the shock was because I found out I gave it to the two of them. That hurt the most out of it all.

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson

The deputy mayor is taking over the day-to-day functions until Olson comes back from quarantine.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected