LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 20 years, the Village of Liverpool will have a new mayor.

Residents in the Village of Liverpool have elected Stacy Finney (D) as the new mayor.

Finney received 381 votes beating Christina Fadden (R) with 299 votes.

Rachel Ciotti (D) and Melissa Cassidy (D) were elected Village Trustees. Ciotti received 460 votes, Cassidy 415 votes, Dennis Herbert (R) 265 votes and Ryan Miller (R) 239 votes.