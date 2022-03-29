LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Dozens of neighbors from the Village of Liverpool gathered Monday night for a special planning board meeting to address noise complaints coming from the American High film studio.

The neighbors said they’ve had enough with loud noise at night coming from film sets, or trucks returning to the studio in the early morning hours.

“It’s not a real pleasant place to be when you can’t sleep through the night and there’s only so many places you can go in your house when the side and the front have generators and people in the middle of the night talking like it’s the middle of the day.” Village of Liverpool neighbor

Others raised concerns about street parking being taken up by film crews, not being given enough notice when crews will be filming, and trash left on their streets afterward.

“I can’t explain the big huge trucks that run on diesel fuel, they park across the street and they run them for hours,” neighbor Sandy Lovell said as she choked back tears. “The fumes fall right into my house, I can’t open my house in the summer.”

The Studio’s Director of Operations, Heath Cottengim, was at the meeting to answer these complaints, starting off his speech to the board by saying the complaints were valid.

“I do feel the need to apologize for the overcrowding, the rude awakenings, and the general impression that we operate above the rules that were set forth,” Heath Cottengim, Director of Operations Syracuse Studios

Cottengim proposed a number of solutions to the board such as building an access road in the back of the property so trucks don’t have to back up and make a loud beeping noise early in the morning. He also proposed adding a gate to the property’s access points to stop trucks from entering the property after business hours.

“You gotta become a part of this community and it sounds like you want to, but you’re behind the eightball on that, you have to prove it, you have to prove it to these neighbors that you genuinely care,” board member Robert Taft said.

The board also suggested the studio look into off-site commercial parking and the use of social media to notify neighbors of last-minute film changes.