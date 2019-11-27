Closings
Village of Liverpool to hold meeting to discuss potential Parkway changes

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are some potentially big changes on the table for the Onondaga Lake Parkway, including lowering speeds and reducing lanes. 

But before any decisions are made, the Village of Liverpool is holding a special meeting to discuss the project and its potential impacts on the village. The meeting is set for Monday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. in the Liverpool Middle School cafeteria along 7th Street in the village.

