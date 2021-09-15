Village of Manlius Board Meeting on legalizing cannabis

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday’s Manlius Village Board Meeting got testy as a man pushed for a vote on legalizing cannabis sales.

“You should have public hearings,” said Nicholas Agrippino. “We should talk about it. There’s a lot of pros and cons with marijuana retail sales. I’ve been encouraging people to have those conversations, but the problem is we can’t even have those conversations because the board took the vote out of the hands of village residents.”

Mayor Paul Whorrall from the Village of Manlius said, “to say that we’re not transparent, we’re not doing our job. I’m telling you, we do our job every single day to protect this community and we’re gonna wait. We’ll get the laws we’re going to find out the regulations before we move any further with this because we have to protect the rules, right for our community.”

The board has already said no, and has no public vote scheduled.

Nick Agrippino presented the board with a petition of 500 names calling for a referendum on the issue, however the deadline for this passed about a month ago. There was no action taken by the board.