MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a packed house at the Village of Manlius Board meeting Tuesday night.

“The Village is working hard to make the pond a safer place,” Village of Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said.

The swans are iconic in the village, but late last month mother swan Faye was killed and her four babies stolen. Tuesday’s public hearing was the chance for people to weigh in on the future of the swan pond.

“I think they should stay here,” a Manlius neighbor said.

“I am wholeheartedly in favor of keeping our swans forever,” another Manlius neighbor said.

A majority of the crowd was in favor of keeping the swans and maintaining the swan pond. Mayor Whorrall said there will now be extra security and a 24/7 livestream.

“We’re going to make it tougher for people to do what they do,” Mayor Whorrall said. “The livestreaming will help and we’ll keep having swans because that’s what we’re about.”

Ultimately, the fate of the swans will be up to local wildlife biologist, Michael Bean.