MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Massena is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

In an announcement made by the village’s Department of Public Works Facebook page, the DPW was aware of a water main break on a Main line on George St. River crossing about a couple hours ago.

The village then said the boil water advisory was in effect. Officials posted a link from the Center for Disease Control on what needs to be done during a boil water advisory.

Massena authorities will keep the public up to date with the latest information.