Marijuana is legal in NY, but some towns already putting a halt on sales

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Minoa is holding a meeting about marijuana dispensaries next Tuesday, September 7 at 6:30 p.m. This comes after recreational marijuana was legalized statewide in March 2021.

We will be having a public hearing on marijuana dispensaries in our Village on September 7 at 6:30. If interested and are pro or con about dispensaries in the Village of Minoa please come to our meeting to voice your concerns. pic.twitter.com/ALFjJyfvrq — Village of Minoa (@villageofminoa) September 1, 2021

The state’s legalization allowed any town, city or village to choose to opt out of allowing businesses or dispensaries to sell marijuana within geographic boundaries.

On August 11, the Town of LaFayette voted to prohibit smoking marijuana on all town-owned property.