Pulaski, Oswego County (WSYR-TV)

The village of Pulaski water system has been temporarily turned off so the Department of Public Works can isolate a leak. Mayor Jan Tighe declared a state of emergency Thursday night after water main break.

The mayor says the water system needs to be turned off and allowed to drain for several hours so the leak can be isolated and repaired.

The water outage is expected to last for several hours. The village of Pulaski will remain under a boil water advisory until further notice.