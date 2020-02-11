Village of Sodus Point declares State of Emergency

VILLAGE OF SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Sodus Point has declared a State of Emergency due to high water levels.
The high water levels are coming from Lake Ontario.
Mayor Dave McDowell told NewsChannel 9 that the State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.
The emergency could also be rescinded by a similar order before the 30 days end.
Lake Ontario’s water levels are already higher than average.
Last year, water levels broke 2017’s historic marks, which caused widespread damage and flooding along the southern shoreline.
