3 wounded in Syracuse shooting, 1 victim in critical condition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Three people were wounded, one of victims is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning. Syracuse police were called to the 100 block of Stewart Court, not far from Wilson Park just after 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene multiple victims were located with gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old male was shot in the stomach, a 17-year-old male was shot in the hand and a 23-year-old male was shot in the groin.

All victims were transported to Upstate University Hospital. The 32-year-old and 17-year-old victims are expected to survive and police say the 23-year-old male is listed in critical condition.

Police say a vehicle and residence was also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.