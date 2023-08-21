SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Electric violinist, Lindsey Stirling, will be bringing her North American Snow Waltz Christmas Tour to the Landmark Theatre.

Stirling, who got her start on YouTube back in 2007 — for songwriting, violin playing and dancing — last caught up with NewsChannel 9 in 2019 at the New York State Fair, for her Artemis tour.

This year, you can find her at the Landmark Theater on Wednesday, December 13, at 8 p.m.

Stirling shared, “I always love touring, but touring at Christmas is my absolute favorite and I think this year’s Christmas show is going to be the best one yet!”

In 2022, Sterling debuted Snow Waltz, a Christmas album featuring 14 songs. It’s filled with classic Christmas songs, and some new pieces as well.

Her latest release is her single, Kasmir, which came out in July of 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Landmark Theatre Box Office, or on Ticketmaster.

VIP sale begins Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m.

Artist presale is from Tuesday, August 22, at 12 p.m. local time to Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. local time.

You can purchase tickets online HERE.

$1 per ticket goes towards Lindsey’s Upside Fund charity, which has helped relieve over $5 million in medical debt, according to the Landmark Theater.