Virtual ceremony being held by SU Monday to remember the lives lost on Pan Am Flight 103

In this Dec. 1988 file photo, a police officer walks past the wreckage in Lockerbie, Scotland, of Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York. Scotland's criminal appeals body said Wednesday March 11, 2020 that the family of the Libyan man jailed for the 1988 bombing of an airliner over the Scottish town of Lockerbie can launch a posthumous appeal against his conviction.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A virtual ceremony scheduled for Monday will remember the 270 lives lost 32 years ago on Pan Am Flight 103.

Pan Am Flight 103 was a transatlantic flight traveling from Frankfurt to Detroit with stops in London and New York. On December 21, 1988, the aircraft was destroyed by a terrorist bomb over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members on board. 11 additional people were killed in Lockerbie, Scotland from large debris falling from the sky.

A remembrance service will be held virtually on Monday for the anniversary of the bombing in honor of the 35 Syracuse University students lost. A couple from Clay was also on board and killed as a result of the bombing.

The service begins at 2:03 p.m.

