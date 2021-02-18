Virtual forum held on Syracuse Police reform

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police reform was on the table on Thursday night in Onondaga County.

The City of Syracuse held its public comment forum on its Reinvention and Reform Plan. It’s part of the governor’s executive order, mandating all police agencies in the state adopt a reform plan by April 1.

“The whole point of the executive order service was to reimagine how we do this. I think it’s important that when we talk about accountability, we have to talk about it from the lens of what happened,” said forum participant T.J. “And this plan doesn’t really include anything that we haven’t done yet.”