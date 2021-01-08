Virtual forum on police reform in Syracuse held Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A virtual forum on police reform in Syracuse was held on Thursday night. The Onondaga County DA was one of the people who took part.

“Our plan is to submit this for an open discussion forum pubic comment to the Syracuse City Council and that would be the end of it for the City of Syracuse, but then to the county legislature and then have each agency go back to their respective town boards,” said Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Multiple agencies have come up with a police reform plan to submit to the state. The move is in line with the governor’s executive order requiring local governments to adopt a reform plan.