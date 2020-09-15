Virtual fundraiser being held on Tuesday to honor two chefs killed in Chili’s robbery

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two years ago Kristopher Hicks and Stephen Gudknecht were finishing their last shift at Chili’s on Erie Boulevard when a gunman killed them.

Their families are taking Tuesday night to remember their lives by raising a toast.

We’re really excited for tonight. I think it’s going to be wonderful. Yesterday was like a brick hit me emotionally. It’s been really tough and stressful with the anniversary date. The emotions are just going crazy. Nancy Chappell — Two Chefs From Above

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the non-profit “Two Chefs From Above” is raising money for culinary school scholarships.

The money will also go toward In My Father’s Kitchen.

Anyone attending the virtual event will raise a glass in honor of the two men who loved to cook for Central New York.

