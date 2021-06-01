Virtual Hands-On Camp returning to the Cayuga Museum of History & Art

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Museum of History and Art is bringing back the virtual Hands-On History Camp.

The museum has teamed up with the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, Seward House Museum, and the Seymour Library to make the camp free and available for children ages 8-10, July 19-23.

Campers will receive kits with a week’s worth of activities and receive online guidance from staff. During the week, they will build a time capsule, preserve their own family’s history, become living works of art and much more.

To make a reservation, contact Geoffrey Starks at geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or call (315)253-8051.