UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you’re in Central New York, or maybe close by, sign-up for a virtual job fair for businesses and job seekers alike.

The following counties are invited:

Herkimer

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Chenango

Delaware

Ostego

The event is on Wednesday, July 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties` (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.

“We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming Virtual Job Fair,” says Project Director Sommer Edwards. “With graduation behind us, we are excited to welcome a new talent pool to our workforce, in addition to our customers who have recently completed training programs and are eager to find new employment opportunities. Due to our growing workforce, we have added Onondaga County to our list of areas that will be involved in this month`s event.