Virtual painting Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a unique date night idea before Valentine’s Day — the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is offering a virtual painting night Friday evening! And you can join some sloths to slow down and create some art.

That will happen on zoom Friday evening at six o’clock. Spaces are limited. Art supplies will be available for pick up, and they are required for the class. The price tag is 70-dollars for a member pair and 75-dollars for a non-member pair.

You can register here.