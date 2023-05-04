SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wanted to see what it’s like to experience virtual reality? Now you can at Epic Zero Latency Virtual Reality Arena, a new experience adventure that has arrived at Destiny USA.

Zero Latency is a groundbreaking multi-attraction, immersive experience center that has officially opened as of May 1.

Zero Latency will be located on level 2 across from Eddie Bauer.

Zero Latency offers guests the experience of using the most advanced VR headsets and be transported to mind-bending alternate realities.

Guests are able to move and explore freely, comfortably, naturally and completely untethered. The lack of wires and the size of the arena (2,000 SQ FT) deepen the immersive adventures.

“Destiny USA is the perfect home for our mind-blowing virtual reality arena and axe-throwing, as visitors flock here for unforgettable social experiences, in addition to shopping and dining,” said Najib Abou Ismail, CEO of Zero Latency VR-New York and Kiss My Axe-Syracuse. “Destiny USA shoppers and Syracuse residents, get ready for some jaw-dropping activities that you won’t find in your living room – from hurling axes at animated targets in Kiss My Axe to embarking on intergalactic missions and vanquishing zombie hordes in our adrenaline-pumping Zero Latency VR arena.”

Not only will Zero Latency’s new location have virtual reality but will also an axe-throwing section called “Kiss My Axe.”

“The state-of-the-art computer system projects animated targets onto physical targets, allowing guests to toss axes at classic bullseyes, and ferocious zombies, or even play a wicked game of tic-tac-toe,” Destiny USA marketing stated.

Kiss My Axe offers sessions with throwing knives and axes.