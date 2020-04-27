Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Virtual Storytime From The Oswego City Police Department

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Oswego City Police Department has added storytelling to their list of jobs during COVID-19. Lieutenant Charlie Searor says the idea started as a way for parents to give kids the opportunity to learn from different officers in the Oswego area.

The idea took off and storytelling was happening on a daily basis and now continues on a weekly basis, he says. “The officers are enjoying it and having some fun with it,” he adds.

The police department reads childhood classics like Where The Wild Things Are and Dr. Seuss books once a week on their Facebook page.

Bridging the gap between the community and the police department, Lt Searor says this is a service to give back.

To hear stories visit the Oswego City Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected