Virtual Storytime From The Oswego City Police Department

The Oswego City Police Department has added storytelling to their list of jobs during COVID-19. Lieutenant Charlie Searor says the idea started as a way for parents to give kids the opportunity to learn from different officers in the Oswego area.

The idea took off and storytelling was happening on a daily basis and now continues on a weekly basis, he says. “The officers are enjoying it and having some fun with it,” he adds.

The police department reads childhood classics like Where The Wild Things Are and Dr. Seuss books once a week on their Facebook page.

Bridging the gap between the community and the police department, Lt Searor says this is a service to give back.

To hear stories visit the Oswego City Police Department Facebook page.