SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 16th annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run is going virtual this year! The virtual race runs from March 1 through March 17.

If you’re interested, the virtual race is a 4-mile course and you can sign up here.

In 2020, more than 3,000 runners ran the 4-mile course through the Tipp Hill neighborhood.