Virtual tours allow kids to visit dairy farms without leaving home

Mary Creek, of Hagerstown, Md., feeds hay to six-month old Alyshire calves Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, at Palmyra Farm south of Hagerstown, Md. The farm was recently named Washington County Farm of the Year for 2019. Mary Creek and her brother Ralph Shank own the family run 300-acre dairy farm with their herd of registered Alyshire, Holstein and Jersey cattle. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dairy farmers are sharing a unique opportunity for kids to visit a farm without leaving the couch.

Virtual Farm Tours, produced by American Dairy Association North East, are available for children in grades PreK through 12 and use video technology to connect kids to dairy farms and the farmers who own and operate them.

From the milk in their cereal to the cheese on their pizza, most kids don’t know where their food comes from or how it is produced. These virtual tours are a great way to educate children on agriculture, animal care, and sustainability.

Virtual Farm Tours can be found on the American Dairy Association North East’s YouTube page.

For additional education materials, you can also visit their website for lesson plans.

