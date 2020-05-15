Interactive Maps

Virus survivor released from hospital receives special homecoming

by: Justina Latimer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family, friends, and staff gathered outside of Saratoga Hospital for a very special homecoming.  

Tom Cappelletti spent nearly four weeks in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His battle was complicated because the virus wasn’t his only fight.   

“He got an infection and that was the driving force that got him in here. His body started to shut down it got in his organs,” said Judy Siechen, Tom’s sister.  

Cappelletti was sedated for two weeks and couldn’t see his family in person. On Wednesday, he was released from the hospital and sent home with applause for overcoming his battle.

Cappelletti is an East Syracuse native.

