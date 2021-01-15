Voltage Video Games closing its Manlius location

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voltage Video Games Owner Mike Saltzman announced on Jan. 4 that its Manlius location will be closing.

The second location opened in May of 2014. Saltzman said “the combination of business disruptions from COVID, digital trends, difficulties with public transit and general staffing losses” made this decision.

“I’d like to thank all the customers and members of the community who’ve supported our Manlius store through the years.”

The Syracuse location will remain open at this time.

From Jan. 14 until Jan. 17, the Manlius store will have 30% off from Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

From Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, the Manlius store will have 40% off from Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On the store’s two final days — Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 — they will have 50% off from Noon to 7 p.m.

The store will not be open Monday through Wednesday. If you have any questions, you can email Saltzman at mike@voltagevideogames.com.