Voltage Video Games in Manlius to close at the end of the month

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Gamers in Manlius are sad to hear that another local business is closing up shop at the end of the month.

Voltage Video Games has been a one stop shop for all things gaming since 2014, and now owner, Mike Saltzman is having to close it down.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said.

Saltzman said the decision came down to a lack of staffing for this secondary location as public transportation is in issue for his employees. The pandemic also posed a unique difficulty in getting shipments from their distributors onto the shelves.

“All of our distributors make their stuff in China and between shipping delays and lower production out of Chinese factories, we can’t restock anything, so in some cases, we have bare shelves, which makes it very hard to have consistent business,” he said.

Loyal customers were upset when they heard the news, but glad that their main location in Syracuse will remain open.

The Manlius store will be open Thursdays through Sundays until the end of January.