Volunteer fire departments struggle to find new recruits during COVID-19

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Nedrow Volunteer Fire Department didn’t have any new applicants in 2020.

Made up of around 20 volunteers, Nedrow has a looming problem when it comes to the age of those who give their time, effort, and energy to keep people safe.

“We need to have a core group of people. We used to have 22-year-olds all the way up to 60-year-old,s including 30-, 40- and 50s,” said volunteer Richard Nemier. “We don’t have that anymore. We either have the young people or we have the older people.”

No one wanted to sign up and be a part of the fire service for Nedrow, which is proving to be an unfortunate trend statewide.

“I can’t stress enough. We need people. Contrary to popular culture that shows Chicago Fire or Backdraft. Most people think career firefighters respond to fire emergency issues,” said John D’Alessandra, association secretary for the Firefighters Association for the State of New York. “But that is not the case. In New York, more than 80 percent of fire and emergency response is done by volunteers.”

In April, FASNY puts on the Recruit N.Y. initiative. To learn more about how to become a volunteer firefighter, visit https://www.recruitny.org/