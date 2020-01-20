Volunteers carrying on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 20th annual MLK Day of Service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people use Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day off, but hundreds of Central New Yorkers treated it as a day on, honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at the 20th annual MLK Day of Service.

Children and adults spent the day on a mission to make a difference. They gathered at the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse, getting food ready for families in need and clothing to help keep their neighbors warm.

“We collect items from organizations and businesses and also from individuals, so a lot of people save their items so that they know they’re gonna drive them here,” said Nancy Kern Eaton, President of United Way of Central New York.

One volunteer is only 12-years-old, but Marielle Emmanuel is already walking in the footsteps of Dr. King. She started volunteering at the age of 3.

“It feels really good to give back to the community from a young age to an older age, where I feel like I understand more how much of an impact it is, rather than when I was younger,” said Marielle Emmanuel, volunteer.

You don’t have to look far to find her inspiration either. Her mom, Selina, has been volunteering there for 14 years.

“My mom is a huge inspiration for me because I see how much my mom gives to other people, to the community, and to me and my family, and so that feels really good,” said Marielle.

“I just thought that it was really important that my kids make sure that we give back throughout the year, not just on MLK Day, but just to make sure that they knew that we need to come and help out where we’re needed,” said Selina Lazarus, Marielle’s mom and a volunteer.

And while many of Marielle’s classmates enjoyed their day off from school, she’s using the holiday to make a difference.

“I’m very proud of her. You know, she’s a 7th grader and like I said, she’s been doing this since she was 3, and it’s important and a part of who we are as a family,” said Selina, Marielle’s mom.

“He really wanted people to have an impact on the community as well as themselves so doing service here. It makes me feel good, and then the people who are getting these things are gonna feel good as well because then they know that people do care about them and they’re not forgotten,” said Marielle.

Marielle Emmanuel is only 12 years old, and she’s been volunteering with CNY’s #MLKDayofService since she was 3 ‼️ Tonight, I’ll share why giving back is so important to her. #LocalSYR #SYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/1BqrgEiwgA — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 20, 2020

Volunteers understanding the deep meaning of the holiday, honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. King.

“Really, it’s our community’s way of coming together to say in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King and his memory, this is a day of service, not a day off,” said Nancy Kern Eaton, President of United Way of Central New York.

Volunteers came out from local sororities, fraternities, United Way of Central New York and the Greater Syracuse Labor Council. They say it’s the largest turnout in the event’s history.

#HappeningNow: MLK Day of Service sponsored by United Way and the Greater Syracuse Labor Council! Look at all of these volunteers ‼️

This is what it’s all about 🙌🏼 #MLKDay2020 #MLKDayofService #LocalSYR#SYR pic.twitter.com/GRJ5qbCgnq — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 20, 2020

All donations will be making their way to local shelters and churches across Onondaga County.

