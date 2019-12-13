Volunteers give back for annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Drop Off Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A community-wide effort supporting one goal. The Christmas Bureau Distribution kicked off their annual Drop Off Day on Friday.
Those who’ve been holding a food or toy drive throughout the community brought those items to the Oncenter on Friday.
Hundreds of volunteers have given their time to make this year’s event a success, including the Homer High School’s varsity baseball and football teams.
Robert Nasiatka, Homer High School Head Baseball Coach, told NewsChannel 9 why he and his team wanted to give back, and he stressed the importance of his players giving back to the community.
“We’re here because it’s important for these guys to give back to the community. It’s important for them to understand how good they have it,” Nasiatka said.
For Homer High School baseball and football athlete Hunter White, he said volunteering makes him and his teammates feel really good.
“We understand that some people may not be as fortunate as us and we are more than willing to give back and help people out,” White said.
“So for us, to help out and do some little things, we don’t see this as like a hardship or anything. We love doing this kind of stuff ’cause it makes us look good and we love to do anything we possibly could to give back, and like I said, we just love doing it,” he concluded.
The Homer varsity baseball and football teams have been volunteering with the annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Drop Off Day for nearly 10 years.
“It’s a great opportunity for these guys to understand you need to give back if you’re going to be a participating member of society. You need to do the right thing and give back,” said Gary Podsiedlick, Homer High School head football coach.
All of the hard work is sure going to pay off come Wednesday, December 18. That’s when more than 10,000 people head to the Oncenter for the official Christmas Bureau Distribution to collect their Christmas goods, all thanks to the community and their efforts.
Gina Lazara, Special Events & Public Relations Manager at The Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services, said, “I mean, they’re coming from everywhere. So churches are holding drives for us, the Toys for Tots hold drives for us, the schools. I mean, you name it, people are holding drives and all those items, they come here.”
For Coach Podsiedlick and Nasiatka, they’re proud to have their teams seeing the bigger picture.
“It makes you feel like they get it and they understand,” Nasiatka said.
Cento will provide free shuttle service to the Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday:
