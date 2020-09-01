Volunteers needed for Meals On Wheels in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meals On Wheels in Syracuse is expanding its coverage and they need the public’s help.
Beginning on Thursday, the organization plans to open seven new routes and then one more on Friday.
Meals On Wheels Of Syracuse has been serving a larger need since the pandemic began.
Each day, volunteers help prepare, package and distribute hundreds of nutritious meals.
Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
To learn how to volunteer, click here.
