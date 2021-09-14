Volunteers needed to help pack meals for children in Haiti

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Vineyard Church is continuing to fight hunger worldwide and they need the public’s help.

Their passion is feeding the hungry.

“We pack 600,000 meals usually and it goes off to the biggest points of need for hunger in the world. It’s been a passion of our church to feed hungry people,” says John Elmer, Lead Pastor at The Vineyard Church.

For more than a decade, The Vineyard Church has partnered with the non-profit organization, Feed My Starving Children. The partnership is to help raise money to buy food, pack it and ship it off.

“It’s grown every year and we’ve packed over four million meals to be shipped all across the world,” says Elmer.

Last year, the church raised $130,000, but because of the pandemic the packing event was rescheduled to this year. The packing event will be held from September 15 through September 18, and there is a great need for volunteers.

“We need about 1,200 volunteers. Those volunteers would come in, they’d put in a little less than a two hour shift. It’s a lot of fun, and you’re safely distanced and you’re packing,” says Elmer.

Currently, there are 850 volunteers.

“In one session you are putting two hours in. You can pack enough food, probably as an individual you’ll pack enough food to feed about a dozen kids a meal a day for a year,” says Elmer.

The packaged meals have rice, soy, vegetables and protein in them. Once volunteers are done packing the meals, they will then be shipped to Haiti.

Out of the money that was raised, the church is only able to pack $80,000 worth because of the pandemic.

The left over money will be used at next year’s packing event.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up online or show up!