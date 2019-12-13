Volunteers to lie wreaths at graves of fallen service members

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Honoring those who have served our country. Wreaths Across America ceremonies are happening on Friday in Central New York. Volunteers will be heading out to veteran cemeteries in Auburn, Oswego, and Syracuse.

Wreaths of remembrance will be placed in front of the graves of fallen service members.

In Auburn, wreath-laying is taking place at St. Peter and St. John’s Church at 12 p.m. The same time goes for the wreath-laying in Fort Ontario and Oswego. Also at 12 p.m., Syracuse will be holding its wreath-laying at Woodlawn Cemetary.

This is the 28th year Wreaths Across America has been decorating headstones for the holidays.

