Volunteers to lie wreaths at graves of fallen service members

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Honoring those who have served our country. Wreaths Across America ceremonies are happening on Friday in Central New York. Volunteers will be heading out to veteran cemeteries in Auburn, Oswego, and Syracuse.
Wreaths of remembrance will be placed in front of the graves of fallen service members.
In Auburn, wreath-laying is taking place at St. Peter and St. John’s Church at 12 p.m. The same time goes for the wreath-laying in Fort Ontario and Oswego. Also at 12 p.m., Syracuse will be holding its wreath-laying at Woodlawn Cemetary.
This is the 28th year Wreaths Across America has been decorating headstones for the holidays.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App