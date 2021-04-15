Volunteers wanted for OCRRA Earth Day Litter Clean-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t let Earth Day be anticlimactic, do something astronomical like volunteering at OCRRA’s annual Earth Day Litter Clean-Up and be part of one of the largest litter cleanups in the entire nation!

“The snow melted and we’re left looking at ugly litter,” said Cyndi Araujo, OCRRA Earth Day Coordinator. “Now is a great time to get outside and work together to improve the look of our neighborhoods while preventing litter from contaminating our environment.”

Groups of all ages and sizes can volunteer to cleanup any public area in Onondaga County. Clean-up days are scheduled for Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. Groups can spring into action on either day or choose to volunteer both days.

In 2019, more than 6,300 volunteers collected over 60,000 pounds of litter from public spaces in Onondaga County. Since its inception more than 30 years ago, more than 2.6 million pounds of litter have been picked up.

OCRRA encourages groups like businesses, schools, family, friends, and neighbors to sign up.

“Everybody can help our community by picking up trash together. Keep litter out of our waterways and protect wildlife while showing pride in our community,” said Dereth Glance, OCRRA executive director. “Be part of one of the largest Earth Day litter clean-ups in the nation. Grab your mask, your gloves and a trash bag and inspire your friends, family, colleagues and neighbors to save the world a little each day, because together we make a difference.”

Groups can register at OCRRA.org. Registration ends Friday, April 16.

According to the largest litter study in the nation, conducted by Keep America Beautiful in 2009: