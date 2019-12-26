Vote for your favorite downtown Syracuse holiday display window

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A record 34 businesses participated in downtown Syracuse’s 4th Annual Window Wonderland Contest, and now it’s time to vote.
To boost holiday spirit and entertain visitors, 34 businesses around downtown Syracuse decorated their windows this holiday season. Each business is competing for the top prize of $500 in the “Window Wonderland” contest.
You can vote for your favorite window display here, and voting ends on New Year’s Day.
If you want to check out the displays in person, below is a map of where you can find them.
The three businesses with most votes will receive prizes, and the winners will be announced on Thursday, January 2.
