VOTE: Syracuse Zoo looking to name newly hatched baby penguin

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York community is invited to vote on a name for a new baby girl penguin who hatched last month at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

Five name candidates have been selected by the bird’s caretakers inspired by Humboldt penguins’ native habitat, the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru.

The candidates and their meanings are:

Opal (precious stone)

Apichu (sweet potato)

Inti (sunshine)

Enelda (dill)

Pepita (pumpkinseed)

Votes can be cast until noon on Friday in an online form set up by the zoo.

According to the zookeepers, the chick has a non-traditional family but not unusual for a zoo.

The chick is the biological offspring of penguin couple Juan and Rosalita, but because they have a history of inadvertently breaking their eggs, her egg was given to foster parents Luis and Calypso, who aren’t able to breed.

The zoo’s bird manager said, “They built an amazing nest this year. It was their first time fostering and they really knocked it out of the park.”

The soon-to-be-named penguin is one of more than 50 to hatch at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo since it established its colony of Humboldt penguins in 2006.