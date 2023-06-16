WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Artwork was submitted by 82 students from different Madison County schools for the “I Voted” sticker contest.

The schools districts include:

Canastota

Brookfield

Madison

City of Oneida

Chittenango

The finalists from the contest have been revealed, but now it’s up to you to choose which sticker is your favorite.

13 to 18 year old’s from Madison County or any student who attends a Madison County School could enter. The finally tally of entries was 83.

The Finalists:

Name: Age: School District: Brelynn Halsey 13-years-old Canastota Central School District Bonnie Pittman 18-years-old Cazenovia Central School District Daniel Byrne 14-years-old Chittenango Central School District Christopher Blair 14-years-old Chittenango Central School District Adrianna Faber 16-years-old Madison Central School District Jordan Steele 14-years-old Oneida City School District Madelyn Barretta 14-years-old Oneida City School District

To vote your your favorite sticker, CLICK THE SURVEY HERE.

“Here at the Madison County Board of Elections we were excited to see how many students took part in our first ever ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” said Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino. “It was hard to narrow down to the finalists from so many great submissions. We truly have some talented students here in our community. Thank you to all who participated.”