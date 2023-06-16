WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Artwork was submitted by 82 students from different Madison County schools for the “I Voted” sticker contest.

The schools districts include:

  • Canastota
  • Brookfield
  • Madison
  • City of Oneida
  • Chittenango

The finalists from the contest have been revealed, but now it’s up to you to choose which sticker is your favorite.

13 to 18 year old’s from Madison County or any student who attends a Madison County School could enter. The finally tally of entries was 83.

The Finalists:

Name:Age:School District:
Brelynn Halsey13-years-oldCanastota Central School District
Bonnie Pittman18-years-oldCazenovia Central School District
Daniel Byrne14-years-oldChittenango Central School District
Christopher Blair14-years-oldChittenango Central School District
Adrianna Faber16-years-oldMadison Central School District
Jordan Steele14-years-oldOneida City School District
Madelyn Barretta14-years-oldOneida City School District

To vote your your favorite sticker, CLICK THE SURVEY HERE.

“Here at the Madison County Board of Elections we were excited to see how many students took part in our first ever ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” said Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino.  “It was hard to narrow down to the finalists from so many great submissions.  We truly have some talented students here in our community.  Thank you to all who participated.”