Voters head to the polls for 2021 elections

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Election Polls across New York State opened at 6 am and close at 9 pm on Tuesday. There are nearly 150 polling locations in Onondaga County. There are also a number of local races NewsChannel 9 is keeping an eye on.

One of those is in the city of Syracuse, three candidates going head to head in the race for Mayor. Incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh is seeking re-election as an Independent but on the ballot he is up against Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman. All three candidates have already voted.

For those who haven’t voted yet, there are some things to know before heading to the polls, including what you wear to vote. Voters can not wear any clothing, buttons, hats or masks affiliated with people on the ballot. When it comes to identification, the majority of voters won’t need to bring anything with them to the polls. First-time voters who applied by mail and did not provide a verified identification could be asked to show their ID.

More than 95 hundred people across Onondaga County have already cast their vote during early voting, in addition to another over 5,000 absentee ballots.