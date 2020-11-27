Voting opens Friday for 5th annual downtown Syracuse Window Wonderland Contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The windows of your favorite downtown Syracuse businesses are decorated for the holidays, and now it’s your turn to vote for your favorite.

The holiday season is officially here and voting for downtown Syracuse’s 5th annual Window Wonderland Contest opened Friday.

This year, 34 businesses in downtown Syracuse have re-imagined their ground-floor windows and transformed them into holiday scenes to celebrate the season. Now, it’s your turn to vote on your favorite display as the businesses that receive the most votes will receive prizes from the Syracuse Downtown Committee.

The contest was designed to boost foot traffic and the holiday spirit in downtown Syracuse, but you can also view and vote for your favorite display online.

Voting opens Friday and you can cast your vote for your favorite display through Saturday, January 2. The winning businesses will be announced on Monday, January 4 and the business that receives the most votes will receive a grand prize of $500.

To view all the displays and cast your vote, click here.

Map of all businesses participating in the 5th annual downtown Syracuse Window Wonderland Contest: