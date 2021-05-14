Vulnerable adult missing from Canastota

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Cheryl Wilkinson, a 77-year-old woman from Canastota, New York.

Officials say she has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on North Peterboro Street in the Village of Canastota in Madison County at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14.

Wilkinson was driving a white 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with New York registration. She has gray hair, brown eyes, is white, 5’ 04”, and 150 lbs.

She may be in the Marcy area or may travel to Utica or Rochester, officials say.

Anyone with information should call the Canastota Village Police Department at (315) 366-2311 or 911.