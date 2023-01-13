ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family-owned farm in Rome is closing for good after being in business for 25 years.

Wagner Farms, a staple in the local community. It started as just a small family farm in Rome. Owned and operated by Ron Wagner and his mom. The pair opening the farm in 1998 on 20 acres of land, selling produce.

“Each year we would add something new, and something new and something new,” said Wagner.

Fast-forward 25 years later, Wagner Farms now sits on 106 acres of land, 75 of the land being actual crops.

“We introduced the sunflower crop for tourism and that grew into the area’s largest sunflower attraction,” said Wagner.

Growing grain, corn and expanding its selection of vegetables.

Wagner added, “We do our own hot sauces, the pizza sauces are from our own tomatoes and we offer some of the other berries and stuff.”

But as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Wagner Farms is now up for sale. Something Wagner knew would be just a matter of time, with inflation being the final straw.

“From 2021 to 2022 we saw a 56 percent increase across the board on everything we used. From fuel, fertilizer, seed, supplies,” said Wagner.

A not so promising future for farmers or the industry.

“I start a new job on Monday that pays me to actually do work instead of losing money everyday I actually make money,” said Wagner.

While the property remains on the market, Wagner and his mom are still working making popcorn to even jelly, and won’t stop until everything is sold.

“I wouldn’t change a thing for the last 25 years,” said Wagner.

Come June the farm will close for good. In the meantime, Wagner Farms is still selling produce for now. Customers are encouraged to stop by and check out the farm’s Facebook page.

Wagner Farms says if you are a customer and interested in buying products, they are encouraged to call the phone number on the sales counter.