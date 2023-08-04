ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family-owned farm in Rome is open again after a community push caught the owner’s attention.

One million sunflowers blooming across 13 acres of land.

“Sunflowers have always been the key deciding factor on the business and still will be,” said Ron Wagner, owner of Wagner Farms.

That’s the case at least for now. Wagner decided last minute to open Wagner Farms back up, just for its sunflower fields, a vital part of the farm’s crop rotation.

“We’ve been open just over a week now. We opened on the 29th of July,” said Wagner.

A short season, and not part of Wagner’s plan, after announcing in December the family-owned farm would be closing for good. But that would soon change, with comments rolling on social media.

“They were sad they didn’t get a chance to visit the sunflower field after the fact that we’ve been doing them for many years or that they were disappointed they couldn’t come back this year,” said Wagner.

But the public would get what they were hoping for…sunflower fields galore! Wagner also is getting some extra boost in revenue.

“We got to a point where we actually had to make a decision as far as this season goes and we still got bills to pay on the farm while we’re trying to sell it out,” said Wagner.

Wagner added, “We gave people the opportunity to savor this year. If we have to get to that point next year, we’ll have to cross that road when we get there.”

The sunflower fields will stay open until around Labor Day. The public can visit the fields daily from 10 a.m. to dark. The farm will also continue to sell produce.

Customers are encouraged to stop by and also check out the farm’s Facebook page.

The owner still has the property up for sale.