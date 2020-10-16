Walk for Peace scheduled for Saturday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Happening this weekend in Camillus will be a Walk for Peace, which will bring together several local peace-making organizations, including the Cuse Center and Vera House, for a call for equity and social justice in the community.

The event will not only be a walk, but a chance to educate people and bring awareness to how they can make positive changes in their community, something one of the co-sponsors, a teacher from the West Genesee School District, thinks is needed in these tough times.

“We’re hoping to bring people from all spectrums of life together to work to build peace. I think no matter what political beliefs you have, we can agree that increasing peace, and increasing opportunities for our students and our schools in our communities is vitally important,” said Kathryn Ta.

The walk starts Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Camillus Municipal Building. They are asking you to register in advance so they can keep the walk in small groups due to COVID-19, but day-of drop-ins will be accepted.