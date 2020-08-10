‘Walk the Talk’ with Vera House to end gender-based violence and racism

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled hundreds of events, including the walk for the Vera House White Ribbon Campaign back in March. Organizers have found a way to put a positive spin on it. They’ve created a new campaign as a continuation of the WRC.

“Walk the Talk” is a campaign designed to highlight and help end violence. Specifically, gender-based violence.

It runs from August 17 to 24 and people are encouraged to tag five friends on social media and simply start a conversation.

We wanted to make sure that domestic violence is still being addressed because we know it’s happening and we know it’s putting people in unsafe situations. We really wanted to work in violence and oppression in terms of both gender and racism to make sure that we are keeping everyone in mind when we talk about ending violence. Hannah Fuller, special events coordinator for Vera House

#WalkTheTalk with @VeraHouseInc



This is exactly how it works⬇️ starting conversations about gender-based violence and racism. Tonight at 5 on @NewsChannel9 I'll introduce you to the new campaign, which is a bit of a continuation of the #WhiteRibbonCampaign #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/O4eD9Snsja — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 10, 2020

They may be hard conversations to have, but White Ribbon Campaign co-chair James Branche says they’re necessary.

“Be comfortable with the uncomfortable,” said Branche. “The idea is to have that conversation and continue that conversation.”

Vera House will be sharing resources and prompts every other day during the week of August 17 to 24 to help people have conversations if they don’t know where to start.

“Center the voices of black women and women of color, transgender, non-binary, non-gender conforming, all-inclusive of that as well,” said Fuller.

You can socially distant Walk the Talk or take a lap online. The hope for the campaign is that it will start a movement to help create awareness and understanding.

“This also gives us the opportunity to make that connection with folks who maybe don’t see that intersection of racism and oppression, and violence and domestic violence, and barriers that people of color or women of color, as it pertains to this particular initiative, have to coming forward or getting help or feeling welcomed in spaces where people have found that they can find help but it’s not welcoming to them,” said Fuller.

The more those issues are talked about, the closer those at Vera House believe we’ll be to a world without violence.

“Our differences do not need to make us farther apart but they can make us stronger together,” said Branche. Breaking down barriers one conversation at a time.

If you are facing domestic or sexual violence/abuse you can always call Vera House’s 24-hour crisis line at 315-468-3260.

Vera House also has on online chat service everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

