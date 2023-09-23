TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS was held in Geddes on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Long Branch Park.

The walk got underway at 11 a.m., and participants walked one mile in the park. All proceeds from the walk went to the ALS Association, which puts on multiple Walks to Defeat ALS around the U.S., all to help find a cure for ALS and help those who are dealing with the disease.

People were able to join or form teams of walkers or walk as an individual.

The walk has currently raised just over $194,000, good for 97% of the $200,000 goal.

More information about the ALS Association can be found on their website.