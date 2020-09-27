Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening throughout Central New York Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Strap on your running shoes because the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place throughout Central New York on Sunday.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Syracuse raises money for the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

However, like so many other events, this year’s walk has made some changes due to COVID-19.

There won’t be a large gathering this year. Instead, small teams, friends and families will be walking along sidewalks, trails and tracks all across Central New York.

The opening ceremony for the event is starting at 1 p.m. and will be streamed online.

There is also usually an event at the Promise Garden, which honors all those impacted by the disease, but that will be a “view only” event this year at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.

Fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association is being done online and, as of this morning, they have reached almost 50% of their nearly $270,000 goal. To donate, click here.

NewsChannel 9 is looking to feature people taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, so if you’re participating in this year’s event, send us a picture on our Facebook page.